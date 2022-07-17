The Netflix live-action adaptation of legendary Japanese manga ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ has found its Yusuke in ‘Tokyo Revengers’ star Takumi Kitamura.
The series, which will premiere on the streaming platform in December next year, is one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix, based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, which was originally serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump (published by Shueisha as Jump Comics) starting in 1990.
The manga is considered a fan favourite and has sold more than 50 million copies in Japan alone.
The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds.
Adapted into a series by director Sho Tsukikawa, he spoke about bringing this cult story to life.
“When I first heard about Yu Yu Hakusho receiving a live-action adaptation, I honestly wondered if it would even be possible — but after being presented with the producer’s vision and possibilities with Netflix, my expectations grew and I found myself burning with passion to make this project come to life”, he said in a statement.
Aside from Kitamura, Jun Shison will be taking on the role of Kurama.