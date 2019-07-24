190724 Amelia Earhart
Amelia Earhart Image Credit: AP

The deep-sea explorer who discovered the wrecked Titanic is tackling an aviation mystery: Amelia Earhart’s disappearance.

Robert Ballard and a National Geographic expedition will search for her plane next month near a Pacific Ocean atoll that’s part of the Phoenix Islands.

Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan were attempting an around-the-world flight when their aircraft disappeared in July 1937, spawning years of searches and speculation.

Ballard and his team will use remotely operated underwater vehicles in their search, the National Geographic channel said Tuesday. An archaeological team will investigate a potential Earhart campsite with search dogs and DNA sampling.

The channel will air a two-hour special on October 20.

“Expedition Amelia” will include clues gathered by the International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery that led Ballard to the atoll, named Nikumaroro. 

Amelia Earhart-1563953571935
American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales, on June 26, 1928. The tri-motor "Friendship" was piloted by two men as Earhart kept the flight log, making her the first woman passenger to fly across the Atlantic. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
View gallery as list