Things are heating up at Disney Plus’ pre-production stage for Star Wars series ‘Ahsoka’. Alongside Rosario Dawson’s titular character, Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as Sabine Wren from the animated ‘Star Wars Rebels’ series.
Wren, who was voiced on ‘Rebels’ by Tiya Sircar, is a Mandalorian warrior first introduced in ‘Star Wars Rebels’, which ran from 2014 to 2018. She is a member of the Ghost crew alongside Captain Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger and Garazeb Orrelios.
At the end of ‘Rebels’, Wren left with Ahsoka Tano to search for Ezra, which could set up how Wren will show up on ‘Ahsoka’.
You’ll remember Liu Bordizzo from Netflix’s ‘the Society’ and the film ‘Crazy About You’. She will next be seen in ‘Day Shift’ also.
Disney’s ‘Ahsoka’ series is set to begin production in early 2022. Alongside Wren, the series is set to include Hayden Christiansen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.
‘Ahsoka’ will be written by Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who appears to be bringing several of his animated Star Wars protagonists to live-action.
Filoni was also behind the creation of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan during ‘The Clone Wars’. The character made her live-action debut in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’.