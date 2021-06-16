Last year it was announced that ‘The Witcher’ would be getting an animated prequel movie. Now, more details about ‘The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf’ have been revealed during a panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
‘The Witcher’ is a fantasy drama that launched on Netflix in 2019 and is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It was a major hit, becoming one of the most watched shows for the streamer when it released.
The show stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivera, a witcher who is trained to hunt monsters and defend humans.
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, ‘The Witcher’ series creator and showrunner, will also showrun and co-executive produce the upcoming animated spin-off. Directed by Kwang Il Han, the script for the animation will be written by original series writer Beau DeMayo, and Korean company Studio Mir will be in charge of animation production.
“There are things I wanted to know about, what it takes to become a witcher, how Geralt became a witcher, where his journey started and who was important to him,” Hissrich said about the animated movie.
Meanwhile, season two of ‘The Witcher’ series is set to release at the last quarter of 2021, with an exact date yet to be announced.