Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy are the newest members to have joined HBO’s upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’, reports Dealine. The three will all play members of the famous house, alongside ‘The Outsider’s’ Paddy Considine, who was announced in October as King Viserys Targaryen.
In the series based on George RR Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’, set 300 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, Smith (‘The Crown’, ‘Doctor Who’) will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, ahead of D’Arcy’s (‘Mothering Sunday’) Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, technically the king’s firstborn child but cast to the sidelines on account of being born a woman.
Cooke (‘Sound of Metal’) will play Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, known for her beauty across the Seven Kingdoms and a member of the royal family’s inner cycle.
The series, co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, will premiere with 10 episodes in the first season sometime in 2022.