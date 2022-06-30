Indian series ‘Masaba Masaba’ will return to Netflix for a second season on July 29.
The first teaser of the show was shared on Instagram by the show’s lead star Masaba Gupta. In the teaser, the Indian designer is seen tackling new challenges, striking up with new (and old) love interests, grief and competing against her mother, Neena Gupta.
Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Season 2 will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor and Armaan Khera. The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila’s second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar’s ‘Ghost Stories’.
Ecstatic about the launch of the teaser, director Sonam Nair said: “When Ashvini Yardi brought ‘Masaba Masaba’ to me, it was an idea, an idea I fell in love with immediately, and I was sure it was going to bring a host of good feelings with it. Bringing this series to life for me, was an experience I’ll never forget. I got to experiment and work with not only a great service like Netflix but also incredibly dedicated, honest and talented actors. Season 2 is a pivot into newer regions but with the same amount of heart and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”
The first season of ‘Masaba Masaba’ was released in August 2020 and delved into the lives of Masaba and her actress-mother Neena, who play themselves in the series.