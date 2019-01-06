Her first book, ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying up’, published in the US in 2014, made her a superstar — maybe the world’s first decluttering celebrity — and a publishing behemoth; it is still a best-seller, with over 8.5 million copies sold in over 40 languages. Her third and latest book, ‘Joy at Work: The Career-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’, written with Scott Sonenshein, a professor of management at Rice University School of Business, out this coming spring, was bought at a competitive auction for seven figures by Little, Brown, said her US agent, Neil Gudovitz. (The executives at that publishing house seem to have been inspired enough by her tenets to name an imprint for them, though it was created before this last acquisition: Little, Brown Spark will print ‘Joy at Work’, and other health and lifestyle titles.)