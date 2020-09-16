The long-awaited trailer season two of Disney Plus’ ‘The Mandalorian’ is big on secrecy, and we love it.
As a much-needed balm to the spoilery horrors of show-all trailers, ‘The Mandalorian’ teases minimal plot details but is still heavy on the theatrics.
The opening voice-over to the trailer features a callback to season one. “The songs of aeons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” the Armorer tells Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian.
“You expect me to search the galaxy and return this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” he replies.
“This is the way,” she says.
And the way is peppered with brand new planets to explore (could that icy planet be Ilum?) and plenty of new baddies to fight for our titular Mandalorian and his young charge (Baby Yoda/the Child).
While none of the rumoured legacy characters (Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Captain Rex) made appearances, we did spot a mysterious hooded figure in the trailer, confirmed to be WWE star Sasha Banks. And while it’s unclear exactly who she will be player, fans were quick to deduce that it’s most likely Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian warrior made famous in the animated ‘Star Wars’ series, ‘Rebels’.
Also Giancarlo Esposito, who plays main villain Moff Gideon and has teased fans with promises of more Darksaber fun, was tellingly absent from the trailer. We do however get a quick look at season one characters reef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano).
Will the Madalorian and the still-very-adorable Baby Yoda continue their Lone Wolf and Cub saga for much longer? We only haveto wait until October 30 to find out, when season two hits OSN in the UAE.