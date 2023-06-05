Notable actor Gufi paintal best known for playing the role of for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s popular mythological TV drama 'Mahabharat' (1980), passed away in Mumbai at a local hospital from age-related difficulties.
The late actor’s nephew Hiten Paintal told Indian media, “He passed away today around 9 am. He had a heart failure. He was 79 years old.” He was admitted to the hospital last week as his condition was critical.
His younger brother and ace comedian Paintal earlier told ANI about his health condition. "Gufi ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems." Paintal asked to pray for his health. He is admitted to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, Andheri West.
Gufi has appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in 'Bahadur Shah Zafar', 'Mahabharat', 'Kanoon', 'Om Namah Shivay', 'CID', 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn', 'RadhaKrishn' and 'Jay Kaniya lal Ki' among other shows.
He made his debut with the 1975 film 'Rafoo Chakkar'. The actor was a well-known comedian who appeared in movies such as 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Parichay' and others.
He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. His cremation will take place on Monday evening.