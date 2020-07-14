Just when we thought ‘Lucifer’ couldn’t possibly spring some more surprises, the new trailer of season 5 has dropped with a surprise twist in the tale.
If you happen to be one of those who hates spoilers even in trailers, then stop reading now.
After the season 4 cliffhanger that saw Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) return to hell, leaving behind the bright lights of Los Angeles, along with his lady love, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), and the rest of his celestial and non-celestial friends, the Devil has seemingly returned to Earth.
However, the twist drops a few seconds later when viewers learn that (SPOILER), Lucifer is in fact his twin brother Michael — a character comic book lovers would recall from the Neil Gaiman series. Fans are teased further with scenes of Michael plotting revenge on Lucifer and making moves on Decker, without any reveal as to why the siblings hate each other.
The season also marks the return of Lesley-Ann Brandt as the demon Maze, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Espinosa, DB Woodside as Lucifer’s brother Amenadiel and Rachael Harris as therapist Dr Linda Martin.
The fifth season of the show will release on Netflix on August 21 across two batches of eight episodes.
The show has also been officially renewed for a sixth and final season, which was confirmed through an official Twitter post on June 23.