‘Lovecraft Country’ is not being renewed for a second season at HBO, Deadline has reported.
“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”
The show received strong critical praise upon its release, including earning a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series earlier this year. The show is also eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards.
‘Lovecraft Country’ followed 25-year-old Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia ‘Leti’ Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. The series also starred Michael K. Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Jamie Chung.
The series was written and executive produced by Misha Green. In addition to Green, Jordan Peele executive produced through his Monkeypaw Productions banner.