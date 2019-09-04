This image released by NBC shows Gal Gadot, center, and Leslie Jones, right during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." Jones is leaving the NBC show after five seasons. Earlier this month, Jones announced she's doing a Netflix stand-up special. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Jones said it's great to be an actress but that she's really a "hardcore" stand-up comedian. (Will Heath/NBC via AP) Image Credit: AP

Leslie Jones isn’t leaving her five-year stint and “second home” on ‘Saturday Night Live’ without saying goodbye.

On Tuesday the Emmy nominee tweeted her gratitude and thanks to the show’s fans, writers, cast and its creator, Lorne Michaels, who she said “changed my life in so many ways!”

“Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back,” she continued in the five-part post that included a photo montage of several characters she played throughout her ‘SNL’ years. “You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you.”

Last week, news broke that Jones, 51, was walking away from the NBC comedy-sketch show. The stand-up comic turned actress started her gig on ‘SNL’ as a writer. In late 2013, she auditioned at a casting session meant to address the show’s lack of diversity by adding a black woman to the cast.

In October 2014, Jones became a leading player on the show and returned the next four seasons.

To her cast members, she expressed how much she “will miss working, creating and laughing with you,” adding, “Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.”