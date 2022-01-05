COVID-19 continues its blitzkrieg through Hollywood with ‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers being the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.
The talk show host was forced to cancel his show for the week after he tested positive, despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot.
In a Twitter post confirming the same, Meyers tried to make light of the situation in his trademark style. “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!,” he posted.
The NBC show returned from its winter hiatus with guests including ‘This Is Us’ stars Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley and musical guest David Byrne.
Meyers is the latest in a growing list of celebrities testing positive, including ‘Tonight Show’ hot Jimmy Fallon and ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o as COVID-19 cases hit one million in the US.