Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in 'Killing Eve'. Image Credit: Courtesy of BBC America

Acclaimed spy thriller ‘Killing Eve’ will be ending after its upcoming fourth season, it has been announced. But it’s not all over just yet.

The producers of the show, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, are set to work on possible spin-offs “to extend the show’s iconic universe”.

The popular series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer premiered in April 2018 and has gone on to win numerous award nominations and accolades. Based on the novel series ‘Villanelle’ by Luke Jennings, the show is about agent Eve Polastri (Oh) who is chasing down assassin Villanelle (Comer) — but they eventually become obsessed with each other.

“‘Killing Eve’ has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Sandra Oh said in a statement, according to Variety. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Oh, best known for starring in ‘Grey’s Anatomy, won a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama last year for her role in ‘Killing Eve’.

After filming delays due to COVID-19, shooting for the final season will begin in the summer in the UK and other places in Europe. The eight-episode season will release in 2022.