Hulu’s upcoming adult animated series, ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’, revealed new information about the show at a WonderCon@Home panel yesterday, including the voice casting for some important guest roles.
At WonderCon, Jordan Blum (co-creator) and Patton Oswalt (co-creator and voice of M.O.D.O.K.) answered fan-submitted questions alongside cast members Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Jon Daly.
The big news included reveals of guest stars Jon Hamm doing the voice of Iron Man, Nathan Fillion voicing Wonder Man, Whoopi Goldberg talking for Poundcakes, and Bill Hader speaking as Angar the Screamer and the Leader.
In ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organisation A.I.M. into the ground and is not doing so great back home with his wife and kids either.
“He is this character that aspires to be like Doctor Doom, this kind of like menacing villain, but he always falls short of it,” Blum explained during the panel. “The fact that he’s conscious that he’s not an A-Lister drives him insane. What’s his home life like, while also running an evil organisation?”
Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet. The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).
The show premieres May 21 on Hulu. A UAE release date is yet to be announced.