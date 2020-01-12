‘That’s My Jam’ will see celebrities compete against each other in musical games

In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. Image Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Jimmy Fallon is adding his first prime-time series to his late-night empire.

He’ll host ‘That’s My Jam,’ a comedy-variety event series on NBC inspired by his popular, celebrity-studded musical segments on the ‘The Tonight Show.’ It will premiere after the Tokyo Olympics in August.

Celebrities who love to sing and dance will compete against each other in classic and new musical games. Fallon also will serve as executive producer.