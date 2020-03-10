The move was made in light of the coronavirus outbreak

Host Alex Trebec on the set of 'Jeopardy!' Image Credit: AP

‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.

A person close to the shows says that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad. The source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

The popular gameshows are the latest television project to shift plans due to the new coronavirus. Last week, CBS announced that it was suspending production on ‘The Amazing Race’ in response to the outbreak.

The shows tape months in advance, so the presumably quieter shows will not immediately be noticeable to viewers at home.

