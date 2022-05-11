‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about saying goodbye to popular shows, and she’s going to be there when Ellen DeGeneres closes a chapter on hers.

Aniston was the first guest in September 2003 on DeGeneres’ long-running talk show, and she will be its last one on the series’ final episode on May 26.

The actress’ appearance will be her 20th on the show.

Singer Pink, who wrote the theme song for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, and Billie Eilish will also be guests on the final episode.

DeGeneres announced in 2021 that she would be shutting shop on her show after the 19th season. Image Credit: AP

DeGeneres announced in 2021 that she would be shutting shop on her show after the 19th season. It came after she was accused by former employees of running a toxic workplace. Allegations of sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks were also made. The show’s ratings also dropped amid the scandal.

“You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time,” a tearful DeGeneres said at the time. “I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, ‘Thank You. Thank you all.’ Every day will be a celebration.”

Despite all the drama, DeGeneres won’t be leaving without a bang. Other guests that are set to take the hot seat during the final season include Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, Justin Timberlake, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Bruno Mars.

Earlier it was reported that DeGeneres would pay more than $2 million (Dh7.3 million) in bonuses to her staff following the end of the show.

Deadline reported that while it’s not clear how the funds are being distributed, staffers on the show for one to four years will receive two-week pay. Meanwhile, staff members who have four to eight years experience on the show will receive three-week pay and so on with the longest-serving employees getting six weeks of pay.