Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther’. Image Credit: Marvel Studios

As Marvel threw open the doors to the multiverse with shows like ‘WandaVision’ and, more recently, ‘Loki’, upcoming animated series ‘What If...?’ is getting ready to enjoy the spoils in every possible direction.

However, apart from moving into an exciting new space, ‘What If...?’ will also serve as a swan song to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who will make his final appearance in his voice role as T’Challa.

Episode 2 of ‘What If...?’ is an homage to both ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Black Panther’, and we see Yondu beam up, not Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, rather a young T’Challa in the fields of Wakanda voiced by Boseman.

Jeffrey Wright Image Credit: AP

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who acts as the narrator of the show, told reporters at a press conference that he first met Boseman at San Diego Comic-Con; the actor was there for ‘Westworld’ while the ‘Black Panther ‘thespian was promoting his Marvel title.

“It was a lovely surprise to find out that we’d be in the same space with What if…?; this being the last performance we’ll get from him,” said Wright, according to a report by Deadline.

What If Image Credit: Disney

“The thing that strikes me the most about what he has done here and what he has done with these films is that obviously these are films about heroisms and all the complications of that, and what we all discovered is the kind of mythic quality that he brought to these performances kind-of paled to the mythic quality that was his life in terms of the way that he was going about doing this work; the grace, the dignity, the power” reflected Wright on Boseman.