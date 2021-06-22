More cricket and more drama will be served with Inside Edge season 3, promises the cast of the sports drama that airs on Amazon Prime. Howzat for entertainment?
Several members of the cast, including actor Vivek Oberoi who plays baddie Vikrant Dhawan on the show, took to Instagram to make the declaration, giving fans of the cricket-centered show a peek into the upcoming season.
“More cricket, more drama and more entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. #InsideEdge,” posted Oberoi online.
Actor Tanuj Virwani who plays ace batsman Vayu Raghavan also took to his social media to say: “New Season. New colours. Y’all wanted it so here we are back for another round. #InsideEdge.”
Produced by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani, through their company Excel Entertainment, the series served as the launchpad for Siddhanth Chaturvedi before he hit the big leagues with ‘Gully Boy’. The film was directed by Akhtar’s sister Zoya Akhtar.
While it is unclear whether Chaturvedi returning for season three of the show, Oberoi, Virwani, along with Angad Bedi, Akshay Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Amit Sial, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and are all expected to return.
The release date of the new season has yet to be announced, which is based on the murky dealings in cricket leagues in India.