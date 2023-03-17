Former ‘Big Boss’ India contestant Sana Khan and her businessman husband Mufti Anas Saiyad are set for a new chapter in their lives. The actress, in an interview to Iqraa TV, confirmed that she is pregnant and said her delivery is due in June.
Khan opened up about her excitement on becoming a mother soon. “Bohot acha (very nice),” she said. “I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it."
Khan surprised fans with her wedding announcement in November 2020. She had gone through a break-up publicly, but it was only after her wedding photos were released that Khan’s marriage became public knowledge.
The ‘Jhalak Dikla Jaa’ dance show contestant, who’s also well known for her role in the Tamil movie ‘Silambattam’ (2008), quit acting in October 2020, to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her “creator”.
At the time, she wrote: “Today I’m talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the showbiz life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.”
Khan kicked off her career with modeling after school. She made her movie debut in the Hindi film ‘Yehi Hai High Society’ in 2005. She shot to fame as a participant in the Salman Khan hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 6’.