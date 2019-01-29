Kondo’s technique can be jarring to those who feel overwhelmed, or bound, by their possessions. It’s why the chatter about the show is so fervent. While Kondo’s methods have led to criticism and analysis long before the show premiered, a new wave of think pieces has trickled in. Some focus on the way the show reveals a gender imbalance on domestic expectations. Kondo coincidentally wrote a college thesis on the topic of gender and tidying in Japan. “I was actually surprised after the show came out that the same discussions were happening in the US because from a Japanese standpoint, we see America as far more progressive,” she says.