Halloween is as much about treating as it is about tricks and Donald Glover decided to treat his fans on the occasion with the first look at ‘Atlanta’ season 3.
In a tweet titled “Happy Halloween,” Glover pointed to a site named Gilga.com, which displayed a minute long trailer of the new season.
Soundtracked by Sun Ra’s ‘It’s After The End of the World’, the trailer ends on a shot of Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) wearing a shirt reading “FAKE”. The trailer ends by teasing a 2022 release.
The finale of season two aired almost three years ago, with the pandemic pushing back the release of new seasons of the show.
The third and fourth seasons of ‘Atlanta’ were shot and written together, with one season set in Atlanta while the other takes place in Europe.
Meanwhile, Glover signed an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios in February.
The singer-songwriter and actor will is also producing and starring in the remake of the film ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in lead roles in the original.