UAE-based brides who are due to be married can register to feature on the reality show

A still from 'Say Yes To The Dress'. Image Credit: Supplied

UAE’s brides-to-be will get a chance at reality TV fame as ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ comes to the region for the first time.

discovery+ has signed a two-year deal with streaming service StarzPlay to create a Middle Eastern version of the hit series, with casting now open for Arab and international brides-to-be who are currently based in UAE.

One of TLC’s most well-loved and recognisable global franchises, ‘Say Yes To the Dress’ first kicked off in 2007 and follows brides who are in the middle of wedding planning and need to pick their perfect gown. The show gained fame in part due to its hosts — designer Randy Fenoli leads the US version, ‘Say Yes To The Dress: Lancashire’ is hosted by fashion icon Gok Wan, while ‘Say Yes To The Dress: UK’ is hosted by David Emanuel, best known for designing Princess Diana’s wedding gown.

The series has had many spin-offs as well as regional and international versions.

“Brides across the Middle East are renowned for bringing an added flair to their wedding gowns,” said Francesco Perta, Senior Business Development and Distribution Director, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and North East Europe at Discovery. “As one of TLC’s most popular franchises, we know that ‘Say Yes to the Dress Arabia’ is going to be a hit, taking things one step further as it highlights the unique pizzazz that our regional brides will bring to the show.”

Danny Bates, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of STARZPLAY, added: “We are excited to bring this long-standing popular series for our MENA viewers... Through this latest deal with discovery+, our subscribers can enjoy the world of reality shows and we are confident that the Arabian edition will win the hearts of audiences as well as prospective brides and their families.”

UAE-based brides who are due to be married and are yet to find their dream dress can register their interest for featuring on the show by sending their name, address and phone number to syttdcasting@differentproductions.tv.