Friends: The Reunion Image Credit: HBO Max

If your daily conversations are still peppered with those iconic catchphrases from ‘Friends’ 17 years after the show went off air and the upcoming reunion has brought forth happy tears, then here’s a bit of news that will certainly have you jumping with joy.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ will air in the UAE at the same time as it will screen in the US on May 27. Fans in the UAE will be able to catch ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’ at 11am GST on OSN Streaming, which is 3am ET when it will stream on HBO Max in the US. Fans can also catch the special in the UAE on OSN Demand.

Friends Image Credit: NBC

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ in the Middle East, adding to our vast library of content on OSN Streaming,” said Nick Forward, Chief Digital & Content Officer at OSN in a statement.

“‘Friends’ is more than just an iconic show and has influenced pop culture across the world including the GCC region. Now, in the most anticipated TV event of the year, fans can relive some memorable moments whilst getting an exclusive glimpse of what went on behind-the-scenes that made us all fall in love Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey. We are very excited and look forward to welcoming and entertaining our friends from across the region,” he added.

Friends Image Credit: NBC

The six lead stars of the show, namely Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, and David Schwimmer will reunite for the first time in 17 years on the original Warner Bros soundstage, Stage 24 for a one-time unscripted special.

The trailer has given fans a glimpse of what is to come, with the cast doing a walkthrough the set that served as Monica’s home in New York, while also appearing to play a version of that infamous quiz in season 4 of the show that saw the Gellar sibling and her roommate Rachel lose the apartment to Chandler and Joey.

The cast also appear to do a reading from one of the most famous episodes of the show, ‘The One Where Everyone Finds Out’ that saw the group learn that Monica and Chandler were secretly dating.

Friends Image Credit: NBC

The special also has a guest list of A-list stars who will be making an appearance, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and many more.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ has been directed by Ben Winston, with the stars also serving as executive producers and will receive at least $2.5 million each, according to Variety. The unscripted special has been in the works for more than a year, but filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends Image Credit: NBC