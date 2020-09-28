The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied any involvement or plans for a documentary series following their lives on Netflix, the Independent reports.
“The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told the British publication.
The Sun reported on September 28 that, according to “sources”, a new series would follow the famous pair for a duration of three months in a fly-on-the-wall fashion, showcasing their new lives in the US and their charity work. The Sun also claimed the documentary would be “tasteful” and was a way for Meghan to show the “real her”.
The couple have debunked this news item, reports Independent. However, they do have an existing deal with Netflix, which they announced in early September.
“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action,” they had said in a statement at the time.