The show will head to HBO Max, along with other DC series

Image Credit:

It’s official: ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 is headed to HBO Max.

DC announced Friday that DC Universe, its subscription streaming service, will transform into a premium digital comics service called DC Universe Infinite. All DC Universe original shows — such as “Doom Patrol,” “Titans” and “Young Justice” — as well as key DC classics and other video content will be headed to HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s flagship streamer.

It was also announced that HBO Max has ordered a third season of ‘Harley Quinn’, now a Max Original. The adult animated series follows Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) as she strives to make her own mark as a supervillain after she breaks up with the Joker.

During the show’s DC FanDome panel earlier this month, ‘Harley Quinn’ executive producer Justin Halpern explained that the team hopes to focus on Harley and Poison Ivy’s relationship in Season 3. The Season 2 finale saw the best friends drive off into the sunset together (while being chased by Gotham PD) after declaring their love for each other.

DC Universe Infinite is set to launch in the US on Jan. 21 with a catalogue of more than 24,000 comic books. Subscribers will have access to digital-first comics as well as a stream of new titles six months after their physical release. DC Universe Infinite original comics are also expected in the future. Membership will include access to exclusive fan events and unlimited offline reading.

“I’m excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee in a statement.

An announcement about a shift for DC Universe was expected after Lee shared in an interview last month with the Hollywood Reporter that “the original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max” but that the service itself is “definitely not going away.”

DC Universe Infinite will cost $7.99 per month or $74.99 per year. It will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com and on iOS and Android devices.

Current DC Universe subscribers will not need to create new accounts. Their logins will transfer to DC Universe Infinite. For current DC Universe subscribers who wish to continue accessing video content, HBO Max has extended its special offer to upgrade their service through Oct. 30. Eligible DC Universe members can add access to HBO Max for $4.99 per month for a limited time.