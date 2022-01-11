Pompeo has signed to return to the hit ABC medical drama for one more year

Ellen Pompeo on season 18 of 'Grey's Anatomy'. The actress plays Dr Meredith Grey on the hit medical show Image Credit: ABC

It seems like fans have spoken and they are here for some more of the hit medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, which has just been renewed by ABC for a record-breaking 19th season.

Leading lady Ellen Pompeo is also set to return as Dr Meredith Grey as part of a new one-year deal that also makes her an executive producer of the series, while executive producer Krista Vernoff will remain as showrunner for the Shondaland production.

The news may surprise many with rumours swirling for months that the current season could very well be the show’s last, with Pompeo herself speaking about hanging up her stethoscope for good during several media interviews last year. Along with the announcement, ABC has also not designated season 19 as the last one for the soapy drama or for Pompeo.

Ellen Pompeo Image Credit: AP

Pompeo, who has been on the show for the past 16 years, is one of the only three original cast members left, along with Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. According to Deadline, the other two stars had signed a multi-year contract at the end of season 17 that included returning for two more seasons of the show.

Last year, during an interview with Insider, Pompeo spoke about leaving the show for good. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” the actress said. “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’”

This also wasn’t the first time that Pompeo, 52, had spoken about leaving the show.

“I’ve been trying to get away for years. I have been trying,” Pompeo told ET in September. “I mean, it’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivised me to stay.”

Ellen Pompeo with cast member Chandra Wilson, two of the original cast members on 'Grey's Anatomy' Image Credit: ABC

According to the network, the series is No 1 among adults from 18-48 years.

Per ABC, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ next season “will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”