Like the original, the updated story will explore teenage angst and peer pressure

Grease (1978) Directed by Randal Kleiser Shown in foreground from left: Jeff Conaway, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, Stockard Channing Image Credit: Paramount Pictures/Photofest

‘Grease’ is about to come roaring back with a small screen version called ‘Grease: Rydell High’, named after the high school in which the 1978 movie was based.

With a big screen prequel to the musical also in the pipeline, Warner Media/Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt revealed on Tuesday that a spin-off series based on the musical is in the making.

Like the original, the updated story will explore teenage angst and peer pressure, the horrors of puberty and life in Middle America.

It will also feature some of the original songs as well as hits from the 1950s, Greenblatt told delegates at MIPCOM, the world’s biggest entertainment market in Cannes, France.

“We’re going to reinvent it as a musical series, with some of the music of the show, some of the characters. We’re going to build out the world of the show that everybody loves... into a big, fun rock ‘n’ roll musical,” he added.

“Other ideas are cooking. Grease crosses all kind of genres and, you know, it’s hip!” Greenblatt said.

“We are in a moment of time where musicals are really back. It’s a form that goes in and out of favour, and it’s coming back in a big way,” he said.

“Movie studios are making them, people are going to them. Broadway has never been stronger.”