Grant Imahara, a host of the Discovery Channel show ‘MythBusters’, has died at the age of 49.
According to reports, the electrical engineer and roboticist died of a brain aneurysm on July 13.
“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.
“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years,” tweeted former ‘MythBusters’ co-host Adam Savage. “Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”
Imahara was part of the ‘MythBusters’ cast from 2005 to 2014 and co-hosted over 200 episodes of the science and technology show. He was also a co-host on the 2016 Netflix science show ‘White Rabbit Project’.
Prior to joining ‘MythBusters’, Imahara worked at Lucasfilm in various divisions, including THX, which deals with sound systems for cinemas. While in Lucasfilm’s visual effects division, Industrial Light and Magic, he was involved with Hollywood films including ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’, ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ and ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’.
Imahara was born on October 23, 1970, in Los Angeles to a Japanese-American family.