The hit period drama ‘Peaky Blinders’, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, will come to an end after its upcoming sixth season, Variety has reported.

However, it’s not the last fans will hear of the series according to creator and writer Steven Knight.

“‘Peaky’ is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher,” Knight said in a statement. “We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Production on the series had been put on hold due to the pandemic, but they are looking to head back to set.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

‘Peaky Blinders’ is a popular crime drama set in Birmingham, England, that follows the exploits of Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his crime family after the First World War. It first aired in 2013 and went on to gain massive popularity around the world. The show won a Bafta TV award for best drama series in 2018 and currently streams on Netflix.