Veteran actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in ‘Game of Thrones’, has died.
According to Deadline, Stahl breathed his last on March 2. He was 68. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.
The news of Stahl’s demise was confirmed by his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard via a statement, in which she described the late star as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre”.
She added: “He died on the (Scottish) Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”
Stahl had also featured in the long-running Scottish soap opera ‘Take the High Road’. He appeared in the show from 1982 until the end of its run in 2003.