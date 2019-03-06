The trailer ends with the faceoff between the Night King’s undead army and the living

Brace yourselves, ‘Game of Thrones’ fans. Winter is upon us again.

On March 6, the official trailer for the highly anticipated eighth and final season of the hit HBO show dropped, and the nights again are seemingly filled with terror.

The new footage shows Arya Stark bloody and frightened as she runs for her life through dimly lit hallways, her eerie voice talking about death’s many faces.

In Winterfell, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow ride alongside each other as armed men march around them, and Sansa sees dragons for the first time.

In another scene, Jaime Lannister makes a promise to someone to “fight for the living.”

The trailer ends with what’s arguably one of the most anticipated events of the show’s closing: The faceoff between the Night King and his undead army and the living.