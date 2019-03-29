The two-hour documentary will focus on the epic fantasy’s last season

Forget the Night King: A ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 documentary is coming.

HBO announced that ‘Game of Thrones: The Last Watch’, a two-hour documentary about the epic fantasy’s eighth season, will premiere one week after the series finale.

In its announcement, HBO promised ‘The Last Watch’ will “delve deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.”

Filmmaker Jeanie Finlay (‘Seahorse’, ‘Orion: The Man Who Would Be King,’ ‘The Great Hip Hop Hoax’) spent a year on the ‘Game of Thrones’ set to craft this behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show’s six-episode final season.

Among the hurdles the cast and crew had to overcome during the production were “extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.”