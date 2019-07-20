Maisie Williams, from left, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau clap at the conclusion of the "Game of Thrones" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast leapt to the defence of its much-maligned final season in front of a boisterous crowd at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, blaming the backlash on negative media coverage.

The HBO fantasy epic’s conclusion enraged fans around the world, and organisers of the pop culture convention reminded attendees before the retrospective panel to make the cast “feel welcome.”

While the cast drew a rapturous reception, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — who played Jaime Lannister — was booed after describing his character’s death in the arms of his sister and lover Cersei as “perfect.”

“It made sense to me,” said the actor, before being interrupted by a heckler.

“This show has brought so many people together, watching it, loving it. So obviously when it comes to an end it’s going to [expletive] you off no matter what just don’t call people names,” he added.

An online petition to HBO to remake the final season with “competent writers” was signed by 1.6 million people.

The panel was billed as the show creators’ first public outing following the backlash.

But showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss quietly withdrew along with two cast members earlier in the week.

The remaining members expressed support for the final season. Conleth Hill — who played Varys — described the fan response to the show over the years as extremely positive, referring to the negativity as a “media-led hate campaign.”

The atmosphere quickly lightened as cast members joked about stealing props from the set.

John Bradley, known to fans as Samwell Tarly, addressed another controversy, shooting down theories that he was to blame for a plastic water bottle accidentally left in shot during the final season.

“Pardon me for being thirsty,” he joked.

The cast were also asked what they think happened next to the their characters. Here’s what they said:

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark)

“I can’t imagine his government is a barrel of laughs. It’s probably quite serious.”

“To all intents and purposes Westeros is now a surveillance state, with Bran aware of everything everyone is doing.”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

“I’m sure she’s having a wonderful time like Dora the Explorer, minus the bob. But maybe she cut a bob in, you know? West of Westeros might like the bob.”

“I don’t think being with a partner is what would make her feel the most at home or the most fulfilled.”

“They [Arya and Gendry] probably see each other at like a friend’s wedding and are like ‘Oh hey, good to see you — how are you doing?’”

Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth)

“I thought it was a nice end to the small council in King’s Landing. I’m generally optimistic.”

“I think the spin-off should be ‘Better Call Davos.’ It’s a thousand dollar idea.”

John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

“Relationships [in the small council] must have soured by now.”

“There’s some drama involved in a group of people who don’t like each other but they’re forced to exist. It basically turns into ‘The Office’.”

“It’s not going to be an easy life for anybody.”

Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm)

“I think he’s starting a new society like Wakanda.”

“He’s keeping his promise to Missandei. He’s sitting on the beach drinking pina coladas and protecting everyone.”