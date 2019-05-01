It drew 17.8m viewers in the US either live, streamed, on-demand or in a rerun

Richard Dormer and Maisie Williams in ‘Game of Thrones’. Image Credit: AP

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ has once again ridden a high body count to a record viewer count.

Sunday’s big-battle episode, the third of the final season, drew 17.8 million viewers either live on the network at 9pm, streamed, on-demand or in a rerun that aired later that night, the Nielsen company said.

That made it the week’s most-watched show cable or broadcast and the most-watched one-day event ever in HBO’s four decades of existence, topping the ‘Game of Thrones’ season eight premiere, which had 17.4 million viewers two weeks earlier.

The episode known as ‘The Long Night’ was the longest in series history at 1 hour, 22 minutes. It featured a battle between the living and the dead — teased and anticipated since season one — that had a sky-high casualty count even for the famously bloody fantasy series.

Some 12.02 million people watched the episode live, a figure eclipsed only by the season seven finale.

The May 19 series finale is expected to break both records.