The famous set from the sitcom will be on display in the UAE this September

Grab a seat on the world’s most famous couch as the popular seat from Central Perk is making its way over to Dubai, just in time for the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’. We know!

Even if Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe may not be sitting on the famous orange couch with you to sip coffee, you will still get a chance to snap a picture with your BFFs just in time for the hit sitcom to celebrate its milestone on September 22.

Warner Bros Television Group is organising pop-up exhibitions that will be travelling across the globe, with the couch travelling its way from New York, to London’s Tower Bridge and finally, Dubai.

The Central Perk Cafe set will be displayed at two locations, first by the Waterfall Atrium in The Dubai Mall from September 15 and will later move outdoors on a floatie right on The Dubai Fountain against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa where it will stay from September 22 for a period of one month. The set will include the signature orange couch, the red rug, coffee table and other accessories as seen in the series.

The famous 'Friends' Central Perk set. Image Credit: Supplied

And that’s not all, the Burj Khalifa will come to life with a specially themed ‘Friends’ LED show at 8.30pm and again at 9.30pm. The signature theme song, ‘I’ll Be There for You’, by the American duo The Rembrandts will be choreographed for a sync performance on The Dubai Fountain with the Burj Khalifa LED show.

To launch the ‘Friends’ 25th Couch Tour, the Central Perk sofa has made appearances at the Grand Canyon and at Stonehenge. Key places the couch will pop-up at includes the The Empire State Building (Observation Deck) — New York, (September 21—22), The London Eye, London, UK (September 22), Royal Palace, Madrid, Spain (October 1 — November 30) and Loft Ginza, Tokyo, Japan (September 18—24)

In addition, the Central Perk sofa will travel to other destinations across the globe, including tour locations in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru), Colombia (Bogota), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Australia (Sydney and Melbourne), New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines and more.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut in 1994, ‘Friends’ remains one of television’s most beloved series, starring Courtney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.