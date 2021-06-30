Best known for playing Cuckoo on the Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’, Indian actress Kubbra Sait has hit the big leagues after bagging a role in Apple TV Plus’ new sci-fi series ‘Foundation’.
Based on a series of books by Isaac Asimov, the trailer of the upcoming series, which will initially air the first three episodes from the 10-episode series from September 24, has finally dropped online with a brief appearance by Sait.
Headlined by Jared Harris (‘Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (‘Pushing Daisies’), Apple describes the ambitious series as one that “chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.” In layman terms, the series follows a group of scientists who have predicted the end of civilisation and set up a contingency plan to save human knowledge.
Think ‘Game of Thrones’ but in space.
David S. Goyer serves as showrunner on ‘Foundation’, with Lou Llobell, Alfred Enoch and Leah Harvey also starring.
It is unclear what Sait’s role is in the series, with her character named Phara, according to IMDb. She will appear in all 10 episodes of the first season.
However, the actress did share her enthusiasm on Instagram, sharing the two-minute trailer while writing: “Stoked! Thrilled! Relieved! Here it is… for posterity.”
The show was first announced in 2018 and reportedly faced production delays on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A former Dubai resident, Sait previously worked as an accountant in the emirate in 2005, before shifting base to Mumbai. She was also seen in Saif Ali Khan’s father-daughter blockbuster ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in 2019.