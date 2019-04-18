Netflix’s first Arabic original series, ‘Jinn’, has a premiere date: it will release on June 13, 2019.
The Middle East production, set in modern Amman and ancient Petra, tracks a group of Arab teenagers experiencing friendship and budding romances. Following a school trip to the ruins of Petra, however, someone at Seven Hills Academy unwittingly invites vengeful jinn (supernatural creature in Islamic mythology) into their lives and the students must attempt to save the day.
The series will star Salma Malhas, Hamzeh Okab, Sultan Alkhail and Aysha Shahaltough. It is produced by Kabreet Productions and directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and Amin Matalqa.