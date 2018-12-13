E! channel will premiere its latest locally produced show, ‘Generation M.E.’, exclusively on OSN this December 23, shining a light on nine game-changing women from the region.
Host Dana Al Tuwarish, a Kuwaiti influencer who boasts 2 million followers on Instagram, will interview trailblazing Arab women from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, beauty, culinary arts and sports.
Featured women include Lebanese beauty mogul Joelle Mardinian, Kuwaiti actress-director Haya Abdel Salem, Saudi Arabian fashion designer Arwa Al Banawi, Egyptian marathon runner and mountaineer Manal Rostom, and Lebanese chef Tara Khatter.
Hanan Mazouzi, the Algerian founder the UAE’s first women-only supercar club, Arabian Gazelles, will also be featured as she and her fellow drivers take a ride to raise funds for breast cancer research.
‘Generation M.E.’ will consist of three half-hour episodes, featuring three guests each. The episodes will air back-to-back on December 23, starting from 10pm in the UAE.