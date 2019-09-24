(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2019 an Emmy statue is seen at the entrance to the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live in Los Angeles, California. The Emmy Awards have plummeted to a new all-time ratings low, with grand farewells for "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" and a night of surprise winners failing to entice viewers. The show was watched by just 6.9 million US viewers on September 22, 2019, broadcaster Fox said -- down from the already record-low 10.2 million who tuned in last year.Viewers watching the Emmys, television's answer to the Oscars, have halved since 2014. / AFP / Mark RALSTON Image Credit: AFP