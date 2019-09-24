The TV Academy is apologising for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy’s memorial segment.

The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an “error.”

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s ‘My Fair Lady’.

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he “deserved better.”

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn. 

TAB 190924 Emmy-1569313539884
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2019 an Emmy statue is seen at the entrance to the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live in Los Angeles, California. The Emmy Awards have plummeted to a new all-time ratings low, with grand farewells for "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" and a night of surprise winners failing to entice viewers. The show was watched by just 6.9 million US viewers on September 22, 2019, broadcaster Fox said -- down from the already record-low 10.2 million who tuned in last year.Viewers watching the Emmys, television's answer to the Oscars, have halved since 2014. / AFP / Mark RALSTON Image Credit: AFP
View gallery as list