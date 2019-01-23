Netflix has acquired the worldwide streaming rights of the UAE-produced Arabic legal drama ‘Qalb Al Adala’ (Justice), which is now streaming globally.
The 18-episode series by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Beelink Productions is the first Emirati show to run on the platform after the UAE-produced films ‘Zinzana’ and ‘The Worthy’ were picked up by Netflix.
‘Qalb Al Adala’ has been produced in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, who acted as consultants on the show and provided access to real cases to ensure authenticity on storylines.
The show follows Farah, an ambitious lawyer who returns to the UAE after having attained a law degree in the US. Her father is one of the top lawyers in the country and has plans for his daughter’s career at his firm but Farah is determined to follow her own path.
Created by Oscar-nominee Walter Parkes (‘He Named Me Malala’), and Emmy Award winning producer William Finkelstein (‘NYPD Blue’), the series is directed by Ahmad Khaled and stars Fatima Al Taei, Mansoor Al Feeli, Mohammad Al Amiri and Malak Al Khalidi.
The show premiered regionally on OSN Yallah on September 2017.
“Image Nation is delighted to have Netflix onboard to bring ‘Qalb Al Adala’ to global audiences. Part of our mission is to continue to change perceptions about our region and we’re excited to showcase the region’s culture positively and authentically to audiences around the world,” said Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer at Image Nation, in a statement.