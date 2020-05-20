The movie released in 2016 but landed a new home on the streaming service

Emirati sci-film ‘Aerials’ is now streaming on subscription service Netflix.

The 2016 film, widely considered to be the first sci-fi feature length from the UAE, premiered four years ago.

‘Aerials’ follows a couple who wake up to find that aliens have shut down Dubai. Power is shut off and cars come to a standstill. The couple, stuck at home, must face a new reality. Dubai-based director SA Zaidi, who created ‘Aerials’ with Ghanem Ghubash, describes ‘Aerials’ as an “experminetal attempt at the sci-fi genre”.

“I feel ‘Aerials’ releasing on Netflix at a time when cinemas are closed worldwide will help us reach a much larger audience both internationally and within the region,” Zaidi told Gulf News.

‘Aerials’ stars Sagar Al Yasery as the lead actor and veteran Emirati actor Mansoor AlFeeli in a supporting role.

In an interview ahead of the film’s release in 2016, Zaidi told Gulf News: “You keep seeing it in Hollywood films. That scene of the spaceship over New York or Los Angeles or London. People are bored of it… I have always wanted to give people a new visual perspective, a new iconic image.”