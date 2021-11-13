‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, one of the many 'Star Wars' shows currently in the works, has its first official footage. Fans’ first look at the new Disney Plus show came during the streamer’s 2021 Disney Plus Day on November 12, where it showed off some of the new series coming to the streaming platform.
The video features an interview with our titular hero Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow, sharing their thoughts on the upcoming series.
The series takes place in between the events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ (2005) and ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ (1977).
It finds McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi living in exile in Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker from afar.
“This is quite a dark time we’re coming into with [Obi-Wan]. Just being a Jedi, it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there,” said Chow.
McGregor says that he’s especially excited to be reunited with his prequel co-star Hayden Christensen who will return to his role as Darth Vader. During this interview, the trailer cuts to a few pieces of concept art, which don’t reveal much about the show. Fans also get to see Christensen training for a lightsaber battle.
According to Disney, the series began production in April 2021, with Chow (‘The Mandalorian’) directing each episode.
The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is set to release sometime in 2022 on Disney Plus.