Disney Plus, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed its launch date for the UAE - June 8.
The streaming service, stylised as Disney+, will also launch across 15 other MENA markets on the same day.
In the UAE, the subscription will cost Dh29.99 per month or Dh298.99 for an annual subscription.
Earlier, Disney Plus announced that it would be launching in 42 countries and 11 new territories over the summer.
According to a statement, the website houses exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star (in select markets).
Some of the exclusive content will include Star Wars’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and ‘The Mandalorian’; Marvel Studios’ shows ‘Moon Knight’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’; and Academy Award-nominated ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings’.
Disney Plus is also where lovers of animated films can watch movies such as ‘Luca’ and ‘Encanto’.
Users will have access to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles.