Disney Plus has bought the international rights for ‘The Hardy Boys’, Variety first reported.
The series is based on the popular fictional amateur sleuths made up of two brothers, originally created and debuted in 1927 by American writer Edward Stratemeyer, the founder of book-packaging firm Stratemeyer Syndicate.
The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the US and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets, and will land on Star.
Star is the sixth, adult-oriented tile on Disney Plus that launched earlier this year, and which serves as a home for much of the Hulu catalogue outside the US. The one territory where ‘The Hardy Boys’ will remain on Disney Plus is Latin America.
Both season one and season two of the Daytime Emmy-nominated show — which was developed and produced in Canada by Nelvana and Lambur Productions, in association with Corus Entertainment — will debut on the Mouse House platform in 2022.
‘The Hardy Boys’ featured an all-Canadian ensemble cast, including Rohan Campbellas Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy.
Production on season two recently wrapped in Toronto and Southern Ontario.