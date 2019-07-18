The music mogul announced on Monday that the hit series, where he discovered groups including platinum-sellers Danity Kane, would return to MTV in 2020.

‘Making the Band’ made its debut on ABC in 2000 when Lou Pearlman, who managed the Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync, launched the show and formed the boy band O-Town. Diddy re-vamped the show for MTV in 2002 and discovered the rap group Da Band. Diddy also launched the careers of Day 26, Donnie Klang and Danity Kane — who released two No.1 albums under his Bad Boy Records — on the show.