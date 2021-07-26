Michael C Hall in the trailer for 'Dexter: New Blood'. Image Credit: YouTube

A decade after hit series ‘Dexter’ ended, our favourite righteous serial killer is making a comeback.

The 10-episode revival, called ‘Dexter: New Blood’, will release on November 7 on Showtime in the US, the streamer announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday. There’s also a brand new trailer that sees Dexter, played by Michael C Hall, in his new life as a lumberjack in a small town.

The original show kicked off in 2006 and followed the life of Dexter Morgan, a forensic analyst working for the Miami Metro Police Department, who moonlights as a serial killer who only targets people he knows have committed crimes and gotten away with it. The eight-season show was a cult favourite but fans were critical of the 2013 finale that saw Dexter fake his own death.

Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan, left, and Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan.

“Along with everybody on this panel and along with everybody who’s ever watched the show and is a fan of the show, I myself have also wondered what the hell happened to this guy,” Hall said while on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, according to Variety. “I think enough has time has passed and the storytelling opportunities were a lot more interesting for having more time between the end and now.”

When asked if the backlash over the controversial ending had anything to do with the reboot, Hall said “it was a huge part of it.”

“Yeah, I think the ending was mystifying at best to people. Confounding, exasperating, frustrating, and on down the line of, you know, negative adjectives,” the actor admitted. “And I think this is a show that is very important to all of us, and the chance to revisit it and maybe, in the process, redefine the sense of the show’s ending, the sense of the show’s legacy more broadly, was certainly a part of our motivation.”