Popular crime thriller series ‘True Detective’ is returning with its fourth season.
Variety reported that the new season is currently titled ‘True Detective: Night Country’, and Issa Lopez has come on board to serve as writer and executive producer in addition to directing the pilot.
Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak of Pastel will also executive produce the fourth season at HBO.
The first season of the show was released in 2017 and starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as two detective who investigate a serial killer over a 17-year period. The two Hollywood actors are expected to return as executive producers for the new season.
The second season came out in 2015, with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch heading the show.
Season three of the show, starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, aired in 2019.