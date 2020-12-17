In a health update after her COVID-19 revelation, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has said she’s facing an unexpected symptom — ‘excruciating back pain’.
“Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much. I am feeling 100 per cent. I feel really good,” the 62-year-old comedian said in a video posted on social media. “One thing they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. I didn’t know that was a symptom. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad.”
DeGeneres had said on December 10 that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine.
Production on her popular, long-running series ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has been halted until January 2021. A spokesperson for production company Telepictures said that the show had stopped filming after her diagnosis.
“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” DeGeneres had said at the time. “Please stay healthy and safe.”